Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Katsea Gallery

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Credit: Stevie Daniels
Katsea Gallery
Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 13:08:40-05

Katsea Gallery is located in the Towson Commons and is owned by Kathleen Kline! This small art gallery is where local artists from the area showcase their unique work/designs! From portraits to paintings, to handmade candles and one-of-a-kind jewelry, you can purchase something for anyone! Prices for amazing local artwork range from $100-$20,000 and Katsea Gallery offers installment plans. Take a trip to Katsea Gallery so you can support local art and artists!

Katsea Gallery

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katseagallery
Instagram: @katseagallery

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019