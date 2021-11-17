Shop Small with Stevie: Katsea Gallery

Katsea Gallery is located in the Towson Commons and is owned by Kathleen Kline! This small art gallery is where local artists from the area showcase their unique work/designs! From portraits to paintings, to handmade candles and one-of-a-kind jewelry, you can purchase something for anyone! Prices for amazing local artwork range from $100-$20,000 and Katsea Gallery offers installment plans. Take a trip to Katsea Gallery so you can support local art and artists!

Photo Credit: Stevie Daniels

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katseagallery

Instagram: @katseagallery