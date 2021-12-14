Watch
Shop Small with Stevie: Deep South Posh

Photo Credit: Christina Aldridge
Posted at 12:32 PM, Dec 14, 2021
Deep South Posh is a local children's boutique in North East, Maryland. This shop is rich in both British elegance and southern charm! Owner, Christina Aldridge was born and raised a Southern Belle, while her husband grew up in England. At Deep South Posh, they offer both European style clothing and accessories for boys, and southern charm style clothing and shoes for girls. Deep South Posh takes pride in offering unique clothing and items for baby, boys, and girls at an affordable price! If you download the Deep South Posh app, you'll get 15% off your first order. You can order online or in store.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeepSouthPoshBoutique
Instagram: @deepsouthposh

