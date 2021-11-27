Watch
Shop Small with Stevie: Consign by Design Home

Photo Credit: Donna Peremel
Consign By Design Home
Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 27, 2021
Consign by Design Home is a home decor store located in Timonium. At Consign by Design Home, you can find both new and gently used furniture and accessories to spice up your home! Donna loves to showcase unique and unusual items in her store, such as rugs, mirrors, loveseats, antiques, tribal pieces, and much more! Donna is all about shopping local and works with a few local artists in the area. She sells their beautiful artwork in her shop!

Consign By Design Home

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consignbydesignhome/
Instagram: @consignbydesignhome

