Chickie & Co sells trendy and edgy runway couture fashion for women! You can find the perfect look for any occasion here! Handbags and other unique accessories are available for purchase. Chickie and Company loves to participate in charity events and local pop-up shops. This year, their Black Friday deal is 50% off all merchandise!

Photo Credit: Chickie and Company

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chickieandco/

Instagram: @chickieandco