Shop Small with Stevie: Charm City Books

Charm City Books is an indie bookstore and gathering space in historic Pigtown. Daven Ralston is the owner and founder of Charm City Books. Her husband, Joe Carlson is the Programming and Outreach Director. They both share a passion for literature and creating a supportive space for Baltimore folks. Charm City Books was recently named the ‘Best Bookstore’ by the Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Best of Baltimore Awards. With their small, local city charm, this bookstore provides the perfect nostalgic feeling you seek in visiting a physical bookstore. They offer weekly live Storytime and Sing Along for children on YouTube. You can also attend a wide variety of classes and workshops such as music lessons, rainbow writing, kids book club, and more.

Charm City Books has an in-person space for families to come with their children to enjoy books. Every week they feature different local authors and artists on an interview show called 'Between Two Succulents".

For the holiday season, they’re giving the gift of reading with a new young readers subscription box called “Reflections”. "Reflections" is a book subscription for children celebrating fiction, nonfiction, and learning from diverse perspectives and stories of human experiences. In addition to purchasing new books, you can also purchase locally made crafts such as candles, custom ornaments, bookmarks, coffee, socks, board games, puzzles, etc. from other local small businesses in the area. They’re a small business supporting other small businesses’ – can’t get much better than that! They also offer local delivery and ship worldwide for a $5 fee.

Photo Credit: Daven Ralston & Joe Carlson

