Shop Small with Stevie: Burlane Cat & Dog

Burlane Cat & Dog Boutique is known for being Bel Air's best grooming salon and spa since 1964! Donna Lynn Wright has been in the grooming business for about 40 years and has around 5,000 regular customers. They offer grooming and spa services for your pet at an affordable price! These expert stylists groom pets of all sizes. They also sell leashes, toys, homemade oatmeal cookies, and other fun products for your furry friends!

Photo Credit: Donna Lynn Wright

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BurlaneCatDogBoutique

Instagram: @burlanecatdog