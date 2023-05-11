Several homes damaged in early morning Hampden fire

An early morning fire Wednesday forced families out of their homes in Hampden.

The fire started at 806 Union Avenue. When fire crews got to the scene they saw several homes on fire and moved it to a 2-alarm fire.

In all 10 homes are impacted, 8 with fire damage and two additional homes with smoke damage.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, there are no other injuries.

Crews spent hours, after the fire was out, checking for any hot spots and working to protect the property of people who were impacted, "What we do after the fire, is we check it for extension in other homes. Then we have an overhaul where we are cleaning out and boarding up. We don't want to leave anything valuable out, these are their homes," Captain Khalilah Yancy, Baltimore City Fire.

The fire is under investigation.

