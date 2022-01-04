Watch
Senior Center Activities Suspended through January 31st

Posted at 6:42 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 18:42:27-05

BALTIMORE — In efforts to lower COVID-19 trasmission the Baltimore City Health Department will suspend in-person senior center activities effective today.

This directive impacts the following city-operated senior center locations:

  • Waxter Senior Center, 1000 Cathedral St., (410) 396-1324
  • Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay St., Ste B, (410) 396-3861
  • Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave., (410) 396-9025 
  • Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd., (410) 426-4009
  • Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St., (410) 396-7725
  • Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535 
  • Cherry Hill Senior Center at the Rowing Center, 3301 Waterview Ave., (410) 396-2920
