Senior Center Activities Suspended through January 31st

BALTIMORE — In efforts to lower COVID-19 trasmission the Baltimore City Health Department will suspend in-person senior center activities effective today.
This directive impacts the following city-operated senior center locations:
- Waxter Senior Center, 1000 Cathedral St., (410) 396-1324
- Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay St., Ste B, (410) 396-3861
- Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave., (410) 396-9025
- Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd., (410) 426-4009
- Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St., (410) 396-7725
- Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535
- Cherry Hill Senior Center at the Rowing Center, 3301 Waterview Ave., (410) 396-2920