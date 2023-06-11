Watch Now
Section of I-95 in Philadelphia collapses after vehicle catches fire underneath it

Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 11, 2023
PHILADELPHIA — Fire officials are on scene after a section of I-95 collapsed early Sunday morning.

Reports say that the collapse sprung from a tanker fire underneath I-95.

The fire resulted in an explosion causing the the complete collapse.

All lanes on I-95 in both directions are closed.

Maryland agencies are urging everyone to use alternate routes if they plan to travel to Philadelphia.

