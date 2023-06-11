Section of I-95 in Philadelphia collapses after vehicle catches fire underneath it

PHILADELPHIA — Fire officials are on scene after a section of I-95 collapsed early Sunday morning.

Reports say that the collapse sprung from a tanker fire underneath I-95.

The fire resulted in an explosion causing the the complete collapse.

All lanes on I-95 in both directions are closed.

While this took place outside of Maryland, it could impact your travel if you are headed toward the Philadelphia area or planning to use I95. Stay safe. https://t.co/0Gl9AY33xI — Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) (@MDMEMA) June 11, 2023

ALERT- Major bridge out in both directions on I-95 in Philadelphia. Motorists planning to travel north from Maryland should plan alternate routes. #MDtraffic cg — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 11, 2023

Maryland agencies are urging everyone to use alternate routes if they plan to travel to Philadelphia.