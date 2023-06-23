Search on for driver after tractor-trailer plunges into water from Chesapeake Bay Bridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rescue crews continue searching for the driver of a tractor-trailer who plunged into the water after crashing over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Virginia.

It happened around 2pm Thursday roughly 1 mile from Chic’s Beach.

The Coast Guard along with Virginia Beach Police and Fire are among several agencies taking part in search efforts by air and sea.

Plans are underway to pull the tractor-trailer from the bay Friday.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Authority is the primary investigating agency.