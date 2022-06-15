Schools without air conditioning in Baltimore City to dismiss early on last day of school

BALTIMORE — Schools without air conditioning in Baltimore City Public Schools will be dismissed early on the last day of school Wednesday.
The school system says this is because of forecasted high temperatures. Students at schools that either don't have air conditioning or the air conditioning is not working will be dismissed at noon. Those 31 schools were dismissed early on Monday as well.
The school system posted a full list online.
Due to the forecasted high temperatures tomorrow, Wednesday, June 15, schools without air conditioning will have an early release at noon.— Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) June 14, 2022
See the list of schools without air conditioning: https://t.co/XQJ4hqzqaY pic.twitter.com/UKzMb7SYl4