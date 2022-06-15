Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Schools without air conditioning in Baltimore City to dismiss early on last day of school

Empty c
Associated Press
Generic: empty school desks
Empty c
Posted at 3:32 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 03:32:29-04

BALTIMORE — Schools without air conditioning in Baltimore City Public Schools will be dismissed early on the last day of school Wednesday.

The school system says this is because of forecasted high temperatures. Students at schools that either don't have air conditioning or the air conditioning is not working will be dismissed at noon. Those 31 schools were dismissed early on Monday as well.

The school system posted a full list online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019