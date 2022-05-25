School systems respond to deadly school shooting in Texas

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — School systems and police departments across the country are responding to the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Here's how school systems around the area reacted:

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

9:35 p.m., 5/24/22: In light of today's Texas school shooting and out of an abundance of caution, you may see an additional police presence near schools tomorrow. This is to help relieve anxiety of families, students, and staff. There have been no threats against schools. pic.twitter.com/aNQiRWaeOF — AACPS (@AACountySchools) May 25, 2022

BALTIMORE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Our hearts are heavy right now with the news from Uvalde, Texas. We want our community to know that you can reach out to your school for resources and support as our nation mourns. — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) May 24, 2022

BALTIMORE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Our hearts are with the students, staff and families of @Uvalde_CISD following the devastating loss of life at Robb Elementary School today. BCPS school counselors and staff from the Office of Student Support Services are prepared to support students and staff tomorrow. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) May 25, 2022

HARFORD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

"Our hearts go out to the Robb Elementary school community. The safety of our students is a top priority, so each time there is violence on a school campus, it prompts us to pause and reflect on the safety measures, such as our secure entryways and our standard response protocol we have in place. This also reminds us how important our efforts are to invest in forming trusting relationships with and among students in our schools.

We are grateful for our partnerships with all local police departments in Harford County, the Harford County Sheriff's Office, and with our school resource officers, who work closely with us to be diligent and in tune with individuals who may be in distress so we can prevent violence and respond appropriately to any threat.

We know you will join us in keeping the Robb Elementary community in your thoughts as they navigate this unfathomable tragedy."

HOWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: