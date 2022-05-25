Watch
School systems respond to deadly school shooting in Texas

School systems, police stepping up in response to deadly shooting in Texas.
Posted at 7:42 AM, May 25, 2022
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — School systems and police departments across the country are responding to the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Here's how school systems around the area reacted:

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

BALTIMORE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

BALTIMORE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

HARFORD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
"Our hearts go out to the Robb Elementary school community. The safety of our students is a top priority, so each time there is violence on a school campus, it prompts us to pause and reflect on the safety measures, such as our secure entryways and our standard response protocol we have in place. This also reminds us how important our efforts are to invest in forming trusting relationships with and among students in our schools.

We are grateful for our partnerships with all local police departments in Harford County, the Harford County Sheriff's Office, and with our school resource officers, who work closely with us to be diligent and in tune with individuals who may be in distress so we can prevent violence and respond appropriately to any threat.

We know you will join us in keeping the Robb Elementary community in your thoughts as they navigate this unfathomable tragedy."

HOWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019