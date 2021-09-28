Ruppersberger requests audit of local Baltimore post offices

TIMONIUM, Md — Congressman Ruppersberger calls for new USPS leadership in Baltimore. Today the congressman issued the following statement after the U.S. Postal Service notified him of a new Postmaster of Baltimore as well as a District Manager of Maryland.

“Changes to the USPS’ local leadership are welcome news. The buck stops at the top: for too long, my constituents have been waging a relentless battle to simply get their mail on time, if at all. Citizens have been going weeks without receiving their mail – including paychecks and prescriptions – only to face hours-long lines and unacceptable customer service when they go to the post office to pick-up backlogged mail in person, said Ruppersberger."

USPS has been facing challenges that has been caused by COVID-19, Congressman Ruppersberger said mail delays began well before the pandemic and has inconvenienced citizens in areas throughout Baltimore.

"The dire situation demands fresh faces and ideas, not more bureaucracy. I welcome our new Maryland District Manager, Lora McLucas, who is known for her no-nonsense approach and focus on the fundamentals. I fully expect Baltimore Postmaster Eric Gilbert, who held the same position less than one year ago, to hit the ground running. I look forward to hearing more about his plans to address the challenges that have only gotten worse in his absence.”

At Congressman Ruppersberger’s request, the USPS’ Inspector General is currently auditing six local post offices such as Dundalk, Essex, Rosedale, Parkville, Middle River and Loch Raven. Results and recommendations are expected next month.