Runners take to Baltimore in their undies all for a good cause

A group of do-gooders in Baltimore City stripped down to their underwear yesterday for a good cause.

Cupid's Undie Run was created to raise money to help find a cure for neurofibromatosis.

Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder of the nervous system. Organizers say they run in their underwear because people with NF can't hide their tumors, so they "strip down in solidarity."

Cupid's Undie Run takes place every February in over thirty cities across the country. Anyone who wants to get involved in the cause can visit cupids.org to participate.

