Royal Caribbean returns to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Royal Caribbean is back in Baltimore!

The port of Baltimore celebrated the cruise line's return today.

Maryland port administration director William Doyle presented an official port of Baltimore ship's wheel to the captain of the royal Caribbean enchantment. He says this is huge for the local economy.

"When we have a cruise ship that comes in to the port of Baltimore, you're looking at about $1 million in business to the local community with restaurants hotel services general tourism before they get on the vessel when they get off the vessel so it's such a great day," said William Doyle, Maryland port administration director.

The Royal Caribbean enchantment set sail today. It's the first Royal Caribbean cruise to leave since the pandemic began.