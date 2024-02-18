Road rage shooting suspect opens fire at an off-duty cop in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a woman Saturday after opening fire at an off-duty officer following a road rage incident in downtown Baltimore.

Police say that around 3:31 p.m., the 35-year-old was involved in a road rage incident in the 100 block of East Redwood Street.

Officers later learned that the suspect took out a handgun and began firing at the victim, grazing her head.

The suspect then drove to the 400 block of East Baltimore Street, where she encountered an off-duty officer, and opened fired the cop. The off-duty officer then returned fire.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were struck.

Patrol units who were nearby quickly responded to the scene, placing the suspect under arrest.

BPD’s Special Investigation Response Team and Homicide Detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.