Reservoir High School student faces charges after bringing handgun on school property

FULTON, Md — A student in Fulton has been charged for bringing a handgun to Reservoir High School.

According to school staff, a 15-year-old male student left the school without permission to get fast food. When he returned at 12:30 p.m., staff followed protocol requiring them to search his bag upon return. When the student found out about the search he left the school and dropped what was determined to be an unregistered handgun in the woods.

There have been no reports that the student made any threats or that there were any problems leading up to the incident. Investigators are working to determine how the student obtained the weapon. Police searched his home in Laurel and found no additional evidence or weapons. The investigation is ongoing.