Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Reservoir High School student faces charges after bringing handgun on school property

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)<br/>
<p>FILE PHOTO: A generic photo of a Howard County police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Police catering to those with disabilities in Howard County
Posted at 6:25 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 18:25:00-05

FULTON, Md — A student in Fulton has been charged for bringing a handgun to Reservoir High School.

According to school staff, a 15-year-old male student left the school without permission to get fast food. When he returned at 12:30 p.m., staff followed protocol requiring them to search his bag upon return. When the student found out about the search he left the school and dropped what was determined to be an unregistered handgun in the woods.

There have been no reports that the student made any threats or that there were any problems leading up to the incident. Investigators are working to determine how the student obtained the weapon. Police searched his home in Laurel and found no additional evidence or weapons. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019