Requirements to donate a kidney

Posted at 6:47 PM, May 19, 2021
There are two types of organ transplants; the first is a living donor transplant, the second is a deceased donor transplant.

Requirements to donate a kidney include:

  • The donor must be in good physical and mental health
  • The donor should be 18 years or older
  • The donor should have normal kidney function
  • Some medical conditions, including having uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, HIV, hepatitis, or acute infections, could prevent someone from being a donor.

On average, a transplant from a living donor lasts about 15 to 20 years.

