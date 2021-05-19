There are two types of organ transplants; the first is a living donor transplant, the second is a deceased donor transplant.

Requirements to donate a kidney include:

The donor must be in good physical and mental health

The donor should be 18 years or older

The donor should have normal kidney function

Some medical conditions, including having uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, HIV, hepatitis, or acute infections, could prevent someone from being a donor.

On average, a transplant from a living donor lasts about 15 to 20 years.

