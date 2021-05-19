There are two types of organ transplants; the first is a living donor transplant, the second is a deceased donor transplant.
Requirements to donate a kidney include:
- The donor must be in good physical and mental health
- The donor should be 18 years or older
- The donor should have normal kidney function
- Some medical conditions, including having uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, HIV, hepatitis, or acute infections, could prevent someone from being a donor.
On average, a transplant from a living donor lasts about 15 to 20 years.