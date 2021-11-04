Repeat offender receives maximum sentence for kidnapping and assault case

BALTIMORE — A repeat violent offender will be behind bars for 43 years after being convicted of several charges.

66-year-old Anthony Michael Bryant was convicted of several charges that include attempted kidnapping, second degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and false imprisonment.

“It is my hope that this outcome puts Mr. Bryant’s victims at ease knowing he will spend decades behind bars for the crimes he has committed,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I congratulate BPD and my talented prosecutors for their diligent work to ensure justice was rendered in this case.”

On January 19, 2020, Anthony Michael Bryant grabbed a young woman on South Payson Street in West Baltimore, dragged her into a dark alley while holding a screwdriver to her person, and told her to “Shut the f*** up or I’ll kill you!” Bryant also told the victim to “pretend as if we are boyfriend and girlfriend.” Bryant eventually ran off after he was interrupted by a civilian. Bryant left his photo ID at the scene of the crime and the victim picked it up realizing it had belonged to the attacker.

Bryant was on parole for Rape in the First Degree, Kidnapping, Assault with Intent to Murder, and Armed Robbery at the time of the offense.