Reisterstown road car accident leads to a DUI arrest

BALTIMORE — A driver is now being charged after driving under the influence and killing another driver in a car accident.

On Saturday, December 25, at 5 p.m., officers arrived to the intersection of Reisterstown and Richmar roads for a two-vehicle crash involving a 2021 Toyota C-HR and 2015 Honda Civic. 30-year-old Quincy Ross, who was driving the Toyota, died at the scene and the two passengers inside his vehicle were transported to area hospitals with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 23-year-old Carlos D. Lievano, was arrested and later charged with homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, vehicular manslaughter and several traffic violations.

Lievano is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.