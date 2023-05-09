Red Cross helping families after an apartment fire in Ellicott City

A late-night fire at an Ellicott City apartment complex is under investigation.

Just after 10:30pm Monday night firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Columbia Road in Ellicott City for a report of a fire.

Engine 2 with Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (HCDFRS) was not too far away and arrived to find fire showing from the 3rd floor roof.

The fire went to 2 alarms. After 45 minutes crews had the fire under control.

Two apartments and the attic were heavily damaged, but an additional 12 apartments had smoke and water damage.

Multiple residents are displaced and the complex management company and American Red Cross are working to provide shelter.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

This incident is under investigation by the HCDFRS Office of the Fire Marshal.

