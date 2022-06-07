Ravens players help renovate Baltimore school

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are giving back in a big way.

Every year the Baltimore Ravens give back to the community with their annual organization-wide volunteer day. This year, they have partnered with the non-profit Heart of America and they are giving back to the students of Steuart Hill Academy and Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School.

The Ravens are fully funding the renovations by using $200,000 from the Ravens Foundation. At the end of the 2022-23 school year, Steuart Hill Academy will close its doors for good. Those students will then be rezoned to attend Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School as a part of Baltimore City Public Schools’ “Merging School Initiative.”

This renovation will include various outdoor spaces including classrooms, a computer room, updated teachers lounge, newer cafeteria, brighter hallways and more.