Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Ravens players help renovate Baltimore school

Ravens Defense
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens players gather around free safety DeShon Elliott, center, and pose for photographers after he intercepted a pass from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Ravens Defense
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 09:06:38-04

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are giving back in a big way.

Every year the Baltimore Ravens give back to the community with their annual organization-wide volunteer day. This year, they have partnered with the non-profit Heart of America and they are giving back to the students of Steuart Hill Academy and Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School.

The Ravens are fully funding the renovations by using $200,000 from the Ravens Foundation. At the end of the 2022-23 school year, Steuart Hill Academy will close its doors for good. Those students will then be rezoned to attend Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School as a part of Baltimore City Public Schools’ “Merging School Initiative.”

This renovation will include various outdoor spaces including classrooms, a computer room, updated teachers lounge, newer cafeteria, brighter hallways and more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019