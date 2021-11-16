Watch
Ravens part ways with RB Le'Veon Bell after five games

Shawn Stepner/WMAR
Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell (No. 17) during his first practice with the team
Le'Veon Bell
Posted at 2:03 PM, Nov 16, 2021
OWINGS MILLS, Md — Le'Veon Bell is officially on the free agent market again.

The Ravens decided to part ways with the former pro-bowl running back, cutting Bell after just playing five games with the team. He was signed at the beginning of the season in wake of the injures to running backs Gus Edwards, J.K Dobbins, and Justice Hill. Bell posted on his twitter account that he would no longer be a Raven this season.

Bell finished with 31 attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the Ravens. The team will be prepared to move on with running backs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Ty'Son Williams as they prepare for their match-up against the Bears this Sunday.

