Ravens part ways with RB Le'Veon Bell after five games

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Le'Veon Bell is officially on the free agent market again.

The Ravens decided to part ways with the former pro-bowl running back, cutting Bell after just playing five games with the team. He was signed at the beginning of the season in wake of the injures to running backs Gus Edwards, J.K Dobbins, and Justice Hill. Bell posted on his twitter account that he would no longer be a Raven this season.



this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 16, 2021

Bell finished with 31 attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the Ravens. The team will be prepared to move on with running backs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Ty'Son Williams as they prepare for their match-up against the Bears this Sunday.