Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison shot in Cleveland over the weekend

OWINGS MILLS — Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison was shot over the weekend while visiting Ohio.

The incident occurred Halloween night at a gathering in Cleveland, during the Ravens bye week.

Harrison was hit by a stray bullet in the left calf. He received medical care at a local hospital and is expected to be ok.



A team spokesman said Harrison will return to Baltimore Monday.