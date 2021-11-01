Watch
Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison shot in Cleveland over the weekend

Aaron Doster/AP
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Malik Harrison (40) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 1:03 PM, Nov 01, 2021
OWINGS MILLS — Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison was shot over the weekend while visiting Ohio.

The incident occurred Halloween night at a gathering in Cleveland, during the Ravens bye week.

Harrison was hit by a stray bullet in the left calf. He received medical care at a local hospital and is expected to be ok.

A team spokesman said Harrison will return to Baltimore Monday.

