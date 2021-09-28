Ravens legend Haloti Ngata will be honored on primetime

BALTIMORE — A Ravens legend who was regarded as one of the NFL's best defensive players will be ushered in Ravens immortality.

Baltimore Ravens Legend DT Haloti Ngata will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor during halftime of the Ravens vs. Colts Monday Night Football game on Oct. 11.

The Ravens Ring of Honor salutes special inductees at M&T Bank Stadium with in-bowl banners. Each member is recognized for his extraordinary contributions to the NFL, the Ravens, and the Baltimore community.

Ngata was one of the NFL's best defensive players during his tenure as a Raven. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and he helped Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 against the San Francisco 49ers.

He totaled 528 tackles which was sixth most in franchise history, 25.5 sacks and five interceptions as a Raven while earning seven playoff berths. While being one of the anchors of a dominate defense, Ngata helped Baltimore allow the NFL’s fewest points per game (18.2) and fewest rushing touchdowns (71).

Additionally, during Ngata’s time in purple and black, the Ravens permitted the league’s second-fewest net yards per game (306.5) and second-fewest rushing yards per game (92.5).

Ngata will be honored for his dominant defensive play as a Raven and fans will receive a commemorative Ngata Ring of Honor pin following the Monday Night match up against the Indianapolis Colts.