Ravens fans to receive LED wristbands for light show during Steelers game

BALTIMORE — It's Steelers week once again in Baltimore. If you get to the game early Sunday, you'll be part of a light show at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fans will get an LED wristband when they get into the stadium. It will be synced to stadium-wide light shows through out the night.

The first show will take place during player introductions before the game.

Officials say to make the most of the experience, be in your seats by 8 p.m. The wristbands will go off at key moments during the game like after a score and during halftime.

Since the wristbands won't work beyond the stadium, at the end of the game, you can drop your wristband off in recycling bins located at different parts of the stadium. All wristbands are eco-friendly.

Kickoff against the Steelers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.