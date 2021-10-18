Ravens are winning on and off the field with contributions to community

BALTIMORE — They're winners both on and off the field.

For the third straight year the ravens hosted a volunteer service day for the greater Baltimore area. Players, team staff, and fans partnered up at 10 locations across the area to improve parts of the community.

At excel academy on West Saratoga street, people painted and installed sun shades and lights. Helping them out ravens running back Ty'son Williams. He says doing improvement projects like this is about more than what's built by the end of the day.

"A kid growing up, you know what I'm saying, guys on the TV screen, kind of can be a disconnect. When you come into the community, you're connected, you know what I mean? And talk to them and let them know it's real, you know? You can dream it, well whatever you dream, it can all come true."

Other players participating include linebackers Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, and defensive back Kahlil Dorsey.