Ravens All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley will miss remainder of season

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will be without one of the league's premier offensive tackles for the remainder of the season.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley will miss the rest of the season due to an ankle surgery. This will be the second year in a row Stanley's season has cut short and his only appearance this season was the Monday night opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the surgery is today and will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson.

Stanley announced that he will move to the injured reserve list making him the 17th player moved to IR this season which a NFL league high.

"This is not what I wanted or expected when coming into the season, said Stanley. Throughout the last year, I did everything I could to be 100% healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city. As a competitor, I have a mindset of sacrificing my body for my brothers and my team to reach our goals. At this point in time, my ankle isn't where it should be. "

"This is the best decision not only for my health, but also for the team long term. I look forward to supporting my team from the sideline this season and coming back fully healthy in 2022."

In Stanley's absence the Ravens have had to rely on left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and right tackle Patrick Mekari.