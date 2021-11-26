Putting the Giving in Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — A 12-year-old is on a mission to help the city's homeless.

And her never ending work and drive to help is what's good to know tonight.

We've shared Sha'miyae Hinton-Knight's story before. Since she was four she's been helping feed those in need in Baltimore. On a day like today she didn't take a break. This morning she was helping through a food blanket and clothing giveaway in Northwest Baltimore.

Then she went downtown feeding those in need. She says she does this because she likes putting smiles on people's faces.

"They be like happy, saying oh thank you! Thank you thank you and god bless you and I'm like God bless you too because you really need it."

If you're looking for a hot meal there is plenty available at that shelter in Northwest Baltimore. It's at 4026 West Belvedere Avenue just off of Reisterstown road. They're open until 7 tonight.