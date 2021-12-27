Proof of vaccination now required at The Charles

Starting today, Monday, December 27th, proof of vaccination will be required to attend screenings at The Charles.

This means anyone over 12 must have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to enter.

For children aged 5 years through 11 who recently became eligible for vaccination, they will be required to have one dose of a COVID vaccine by January 3, 2022 and to complete their vaccine series by February 3, 2022.

For children under the age of 5 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, no proof of vaccination is required.

Acceptable forms of proof include an image of the customer's CDC Vaccination Card.