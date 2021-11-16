Watch
Pro Bowl voting opens today, fans can vote their favorite Ravens into the big game

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Steve Luciano/AP
The National Football League announced on Wednesday that they've canceled the Pro Bowl due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
NFL postpones Pro Bowl due to COVID-19
Posted at 5:45 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 17:45:18-05

BALTIMORE — It's time to get your favorite Ravens to the pro bowl!

Fan voting is open. Stat-wise Lamar Jackson is 8th in the league in passing and rushing yards. Tight end Mark Andrews is having a year as well. He's got 4 touchdowns and is second among tight ends in receiving yards. There's also the greatest kicker of all time. Justin tucker's made 89 percent of his field goals this year including that record-breaking game-winning 66-yarder against the lions in week 3.

