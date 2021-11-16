Pro Bowl voting opens today, fans can vote their favorite Ravens into the big game

BALTIMORE — It's time to get your favorite Ravens to the pro bowl!

Fan voting is open. Stat-wise Lamar Jackson is 8th in the league in passing and rushing yards. Tight end Mark Andrews is having a year as well. He's got 4 touchdowns and is second among tight ends in receiving yards. There's also the greatest kicker of all time. Justin tucker's made 89 percent of his field goals this year including that record-breaking game-winning 66-yarder against the lions in week 3.

For voting details head to WMAR2news.com