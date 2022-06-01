Watch
Pride events in Baltimore in June

The 2019 Baltimore Pride Parade brought a joyful celebration of self and community down Charles Street Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 08:51:22-04

BALTIMORE — June is Pride Month.

The big pride celebration in Baltimore begins June 20th and will last six days. There will be over 20 events you can participate in.

The LGBTQ+ community has added a “Youth Pride” event to this year's celebration. This contest will allow those 21 and under to showcase their talent and win prizes. Participants will have the chance to win $500 if they come in first, $250 if they come in second, and $100 if they come in third.

This year there will be four headliners for Pride events in Baltimore. You can see Trina and Keke Wyatt preform Saturday, June 25 at Charles Street and 23rd. Mya and Avery Wilson will perform Sunday, June 26 at Druid Hill Park.

The Pride parade will be on Saturday June 25. The parade route will begin on North Charles and 33rd street, pass through Wyman Park and North Charles Street and will end at the block party. Everything gets started at 1 p.m.

Click here for more information.

