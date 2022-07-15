Preparing For Election Day

BALTIMORE, Md — The countdown for election day has begun. Early voting ended last night at 8 o'clock but primary election day is only 5 days away (July 19th) . Early voters had the options to go to the polls or to mail-in their ballot. all votes had to be in by 8 p.m. including mail-in ballots. Those who chose the mail-in option needed to have their ballots in the drop box or post marked by 8 p-m.

If you're going to the polls on Tuesday to cast your ballot, the Board of Elections says you will need to go to the polling location assigned to your address. Those locations will be the only ones with your ballot.

Voters should have already received a voter card in the mail telling you your voting location however, you can find your polling location by clicking here. If you would like to cast your ballot by mail, you can go to any local Board of Election site to request a mail-in ballot until 8 p.m election night. For more information on election dates, times and to view our interactive voting map, you can checkout our election guide.

