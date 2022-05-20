Preakness Guide: Events and policies at Pimlico Race Course

BALTIMORE — The middle jewel of the Triple Crown returns to Baltimore this weekend. Unfortunately, there is no chance for a Triple Crown this year. Rich Strike is not participating in the 147th Preakness Stakes.

Some classic events return this weekend along with new additions.

BLACK-EYED SUSAN DAY:

This year is the 98th Black-Eyed Susan Day. This features the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. Three-year-old fillies will run over a mile and 1/8th course.

The Maryland Jockey club renamed the historic race to honor the late George E. Mitchell and his work within the Park Heights community where the Pimlico Race Course is located.

Black Eyed Susan field ⬇️



Divine Huntress 15/1

Missy Greer 20/1

Miss Yearwood 20/1

Midnight Stroll 15/1

Beguine 12/1

Luna Belle 9/2

Distinctlypossible 6/1

Candy Light 20/1

Interstatedaydream 6/1

Adare Manor 5/2

Radio Days 12/1

Favor 8/1

Morning Matcha 20/1 — 1/ST BET (@1stbet) May 16, 2022

Doors open at the race track at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

PREAKNESS LIVE:

Friday is not just about horse races this year. A new festival featuring some of the biggest names in the culinary world, art and music are in Charm City this weekend.

Preakness live will feature names like Megan Thee Stallion, Ms. Lauryn Hill and DJ Quicksilva, along with Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, plus celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson.

There will be three different stages during the festival:

Preakness Live

There are still some tickets available. Click here for more information.



INFIELDFEST:

Tickets are also still available for InfieldFest on Saturday. Performing this year are DJ Marshmello, Grammy-award winning artists The Chainsmokers, and Moneybagg Yo.

Tickets are also still available for Infield Fest on Preakness Day, Saturday, May 21.

Those tickets start at $85 for general admission. Click here for more information.

PREAKNESS STAKES:

Doors open at Pimlico Race Course Saturday at 9 a.m. for the 147th Preakness Stakes. The first post is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Parking lots open at 7 a.m. Box offices open at 8 a.m.

There is no chance of a Triple Crown this year. Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby, but the horse's owner decided to sit out the race. The favorite this year is Epicenter. The horse was the runner-up at the Derby. Here are the post positions:

Click here if you'd like to purchase any tickets.



POLICIES THIS WEEKEND:

Whether you're going to the race course on Friday or Saturday, there are some items you cannot bring in:

Drugs or weapons of any kind

Outside food or beverage of any kind

Glass containers of any type

Tents

Umbrellas of any kind

Balloons, balls and Frisbees

Drones of any kind

Selfie sticks

Camelbacks or water bladders of any kind

Chairs or folding chairs of any kind

Hibachis or barbecues

Ladders, scaffolding or other raised devices

Bulk or oversized carrying devices

Non-folding, or folding, metal furniture

Hand carts or wheeled carts

Backpacks and duffel bags

If you're going to the grandstand area or clubhouse this weekend, here's a list of items that are prohibited:



Outside beverages of any kind (including alcohol, beer, wine, soft drinks, water or other beverages)

Outside food of any kind

Coolers, backpacks or thermoses

Vaping not permitted anywhere indoors

Here is a list of what you can bring in the grandstands or clubhouse:

Beach blankets and suntan lotion

Cellphones, cameras (up to 35mm), camcorders and binoculars

Clear bags for personal items, no larger than 18 inches x 18 inches

Empty, clear water disposable bottles

Personal bags including purses, no larger than 18 inches x 18 inches (subject to search)

For medical needs and equipment, please see on-site supervisor

Smoking and vaping are prohibited in all indoor and seating sections. You're asked to use designated smoking areas.

Pimlico Race Course says they reserve the right to confiscate any item you bring that is prohibited. You can expect your bags, purses and containers to be searched when you enter.

TRANSPORTATION/TRAFFIC:

Several roads will be closed this weekend for all the festivities. You can find all of that information here.

And if you need a ride to get to the race track, there are several options available. Officials at Pimlico released this list showing you your options.