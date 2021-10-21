Watch
Port Covington celebrates small business with ribbon cutting ceremony

Posted at 7:29 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 20:04:31-04

BALTIMORE — Empowering local organizations and small businesses.

Impact village in Port Covington hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the newly renovated office space. This marks the launch of an initiative that offers free office space for nonprofit organizations and entrepreneurs.

The space has free WIFI, security, mail services, shared conference rooms, and meeting spaces. Current tenants include choice jobs Sandtown millworks, sharp dressed man and Port Covington workforce opportunity center.

