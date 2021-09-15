Pop-up shops affordable prices has parents scrambling

GLEN BURNIE, Md — They've got deals moms and dads will be scrambling for. The seasonal 'wee-sale' is underway in Glen Burnie. The consignment pop-up shop focuses on everything for kids including clothes, toys, as well as maternity clothing for moms-to-be.

One of the group's co owners says while the cosigners set the prices. They're still affordable to thrifty shoppers.

"The prices are great. I mean you're going to find name-brand stuff. Our prices start at three dollars. Our cosigners set the prices so they definitely range, but the average price for a kids t-shirt is between 3 and 7 dollars, and that can be from a name-brand to a non-name brand. We have boutique items, we have everything in between."

Sales are limited today to volunteers, cosigners, and new moms. The sale will be fully open to the public tomorrow through Sunday.The hours are up on your screen. There will also be deeper discounts on items over the weekend.