Poly-Western marching band going to the Peach Bowl

BALTIMORE — The Poly-Western Marching band, also known as the Poly-Western Marching Flock, is taking their journey to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.

They'll perform in a parade, a field show competition, and a mass band performance before the game on Saturday.

The school director, Jerome Queen, is a Morgan state alum. One of Morgan's highlighted programs is The Magnificent Marching Machine, who have played in the Macy's Day Parade back in 2019.

The Band director, Indya Hariston is a Western High school alum, and an alum of Hampton University. Their marching band is called the Hampton University Marching Force. They performed in the 2021 Macy's day parade.

If you'd like to support them on their journey, here's their GoFundMe.