Police search for suspect after Edgewater home Invasion

WMAR, Edgewater MD —

On August 13, 2021, around midnight officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion in the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim informed officers that an armed man she didn't know, entered her bedroom and stabbed her. According to Anne Arundel County police the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso and was able to get away and call 911 for help. The suspect left the home and has not been captured by police despite their efforts.

The suspect is described as an unknown-race male, approximately 5’8” with a muscular build.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Southern District detectives are urging anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers 24-Hours a day toll-free at 1-866-7LOCKUP.