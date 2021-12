BALTIMORE — Authorities in Baltimore County are on the lookout for a missing woman who was last seen in Parkville.

Police are looking for 85-year-old Marshall Downes who was last seen at 11:00 a.m., near the 9900 blk of Walther Blvd. Downes was last seen wearing a brown & red hat, brown jacket, and blue jeans.

Baltimore County Police Department 85-year-old Marshall Downes

If you know about her whereabouts or have located Downes please please call 911 or 410-307-2020.