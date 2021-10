BALTIMORE — Officers in Baltimore are looking to identify a Person of Interest after a home invasion and rape that occurred in late September.

Detectives are currently investigating the crime that took place on September 21 in the 900 block of Dartmouth Road.

Detectives have acquired photos of a person of interest and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (410) 396-2076 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers' hotline at 1-866-7lockup to remain anonymous.