BALTIMORE — This afternoon police are on the lookout for a 51-year-old man from Essex who went missing on November 13.

Authorities are searching for Steven Brown and his family are concerned about his well being. Brown is 5'11" tall and weighs 170 pounds. If you have any informtion on his whereabouts or have located Brown please contact missing Persons at 410-887-3943 or after hours through Police Liaison 410-307-2020.