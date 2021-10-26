Police looking for missing 65-year-old man from Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md — Howard County police are on the lookout for a man from Columbia.

63-year-old John Warren Hamilton III was last seen near his home on Oct. 15 and may be in Baltimore City.

Hamilton was reported missing on Oct. 22 when his case worker couldn't get in touch with him. Hamilton has a cognitive disability but is functional. Hamilton visits the Fells Point area of Baltimore City often and they believe he traveled there from Columbia on or in the days following Oct. 15.

Hamilton not returned to his home on Harpers Farm Road since then and has not been in contact with any acquaintances or friends. He's described as a white male 5-foot-7, 190 pounds with brown/gray hair and facial hair. Police are concerned about his whereabouts and urge anyone with information to call 911.