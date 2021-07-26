Police investigating teen block parties in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) -- Baltimore Police are investigating after numerous complaints of a teen block party in East Baltimore over the weekend.

According to neighbors along Greenmount Avenue, over the weekend crowds surpassed 500.

"Where are these kids coming from," asked neighbor Janice Clayton. "This is no small group."

Cell phone video shared with WMAR 2 News shows police responding to area Sunday after 12 a.m.

"Some of these kids didn't go home until 5 a.m.," said Clayton. "They should be in bed. Where's the discipline?"

This isn't the first large scale block party reported to police.

"There have been at least three of these parties," said Michael Sydnor."

WMAR 2 News has learned the party starts at Mund Park and grows as the hours progress.

"They leave behind trash," said one neighbor. "They also vomit and urinate on people's properties. The police need to do a better job of crowd control."

"Shut them down before it gets to this point," said another neighbor.

We reached out to BPD inquiring about the large gatherings.

In an email a spokesperson said:

"At this time, all of the reports are currently under review.

Once the reports are finalized, we will send them over to you.

At this time, we are working to gather more information on what occurred and will not be doing any on-camera interviews until we get that information.

I can confirm that officers were aware of the Block Party and additional resources were deployed to the area prior to the beginning of the Block Party. BPD worked alongside additional city agencies to address issues such as lighting and traffic.

At this time, I have not received any information that any officers were assaulted, or police vehicles/property were damaged.

Again, once this information is made available, we will be releasing the information."

If you have property damage or cell phone video of these past pop-up parties, email it to storyideas@wmar.com

