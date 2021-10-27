Police investigating death of two people in Allegany County

RAWLINGS, Md — Police are investigating the death of two people found inside their home in Allegany County.

65-year-old Gregory Zembower and 64-year-old Lorraine Zembower were pronounced dead in their home located in the 15,000 block of Meadowdale Drive in Rawlings.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. today, troopers at the Cumberland Barrack responded to a call from a relative of the deceased couple. Troopers made entry into the residence and found their bodies in separate parts of the home. The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Evidence found at the scene indicates the couple had been deceased for several days however, there were no obvious signs of defensive wounds and no signs of forced entry into the home.

There was also an investigation to identify who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information regarding the deaths.

As authorities seek additional information and will be attending the autopsies tomorrow, authorities ask anyone with information about the death of this couple to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 301-729-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.