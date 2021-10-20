Police investigate multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead

PIKESVILLE — Police in Baltimore County are currently investigating a a multi-vehicle crash in which one person died on Tuesday.

State troopers responded to the inner loop of Interstate 695 in the area of Greenspring Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. There was a report of a Volvo tractor-trailer crashing into the rear of a Dodge caravan, pushing it off the road and into the jersey wall.The tractor-trailer then crashed into the rear of a Hyundai Santa Fe and sideswiped a Toyota Avalon. The driver of the tractor trailer was 50 year-old Sarabjit Singh.

62-year-old Paula Jeanne Roberts who was the driver of the Dodge, was transported by ambulance to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she later died. The driver of the Hyundai, a female, was transported to GBMC in Towson, Maryland for treatment of their injuries.

As the investigation continued the right three lanes of I-695 East were shut down for close to three hours following the crash. Authorities are looking into the case for possible charges.