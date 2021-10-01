Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate fatal tractor trailer crash in Anne Arundel county

items.[0].image.alt
Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61
Tractor_Trailer.jpg
Posted at 8:12 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 20:28:42-04

SEVERNA PARK, Md — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred this morning at approximately 5:10 a.m. in Anne Arundel County.

Troopers responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Benfield Boulevard for a report of an overturned tractor-trailer. According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-97 to the ramp to eastbound Benfield Boulevard.

The driver failed to negotiate the curve, traveled down an embankment and into a ditch where it overturned. 65-year-old Lavoisier Drakeford of Glenarden was ejected from the vehicle and trapped under the cab. Drakeford was declared deceased at the scene.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State highway Administration closed the ramp for five hours and the incident remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019