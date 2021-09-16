Police investigate double shooting in Rosedale

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday in the 4600 block of Raspe Avenue, shortly before 10 p.m.

The victims told police two suspects approached them, fired shots, and fled the scene. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. One victim has been treated and released.

Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have been in the area of that evening to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. When contacting authorities you may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.