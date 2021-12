BALTIMORE — Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place last night in Baltimore County.

At 10 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital for a reported walk-in gunshot victim. During that same timeframe, there were reports of a potential shooting in the Unit block of Pavia Ct.

As detectives investigate the case they are asking anyone who may have information about it to contact them by calling 410-307-2020 or contacting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.