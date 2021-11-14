Watch
Police investigate a pair of non-fatal shootings in Owings Mills

Posted at 1:20 PM, Nov 14, 2021
BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a pair of shootings that took place in Owings Mills this weekend.

On November 13, at 7:19 p.m., officers arrived to Lakeside and Owings Mills Boulevard, 21117 to find an individual inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Detectives are also investigating a shooting that occurred the day before at 9:33 p.m. Officers arrived to the 9300 block of Vanguard Ct., to find a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims who were shot this weekend were taken to the hospital where they received received medical attention for his injuries.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

