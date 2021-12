BALTIMORE — Authorities are on the lookout for a woman who went missing shortly before Thanksgiving, the week of November 23.

Ruth Alston, 59, was last seen wearing a black jacket, hooded sweatshirt, with black and gray polka dot pants. She stands at 5’3” tall and weighs 118 pounds.

Baltimore County Police Department 59-year-old Ruth Alston

If you know about Alston's whereabouts or locate her please call 911 or 410-307-2020.